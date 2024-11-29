Film city, convention centre to come up in Raipur

Raipur, Nov 29 (PTI) A film city will be set up at a cost of Rs 95.79 crore in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, a state government official has said.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 147.66 crore to Chhattisgarh's Tourism Board for two key projects, including a film city, under its Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25 scheme, the public relations department official said in a statement on Thursday.

The allocated fund will be used in setting up the film city, 'Chitrotpala', at a cost of Rs 95.79 crore and a Rs 51.87 crore tribal and cultural convention centre in the Mana-Tuta area of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, he added.

On the direction of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Managing Director Vivek Acharya met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on October 15 and submitted proposals worth Rs 300 crore for setting up a film city, convention centre, wellness resort and nature city in the capital Raipur under the central scheme, the official said.

After the meeting, the Centre approved a sum of Rs 147.66 crore for the film city and the convention centre, he said.

These projects will help in strengthening tourism infrastructure in the state and presenting local culture at the global level. Besides, they will generate employment opportunities, he said.

Once completed, the film city will open doors of immense possibilities for movie making and entertainment tourism in Chhattisgarh, the official added. PTI TKP RSY