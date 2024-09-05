Film city to come up on 100 acres in Nagpur district: Mungantiwar

Nagpur, Sep 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Thursday that the state government has decided to set up a film city on 100 acres in Nagpur district in the state’s Vidarbha region.

He was speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport.

“We have decided to set up a film city on 100 acres of land in Nagpur district,” he said.

Various films and serials will be shot in this film city, said the BJP leader.

Asked about the arrest of sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Sindhudurg district, Mungantiwar said he should be punished as per the law if he has done anything wrong.

The collapse of the statue has sparked a firestorm in the state, with the opposition accusing the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti dispensation of insulting the iconic Maratha warrior king and indulging in corruption. PTI CLS NR