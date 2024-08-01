Film director held after software employee accuses him of sexually assaulting her

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old man, working as a film director was arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman software employee, police said on Thursday.

The woman, filed a complaint with Gachibowli police station accusing the director of raping her multiple times after which a case was registered and he was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

The accused claimed that he is a director, though it was only recently that he started doing a short film (for a streaming platform), a police official said.

He had also offered a small role to the woman in a short film and she acted in it, the official said.

The woman and the accused, who is from Visakhapatnam, met through common friends and the latter had earlier promised her a role in a movie, she said in the complaint.

The complainant said the accused had invited her for dinner to his house here in June and gave her soft drink mixed with alcohol and after consuming it she became drowsy after which he raped her.

In her complaint, the woman further said the accused had subsequently sexually assaulted her multiple times, police said. PTI VVK VVK SS