Film director Mani Shankar's son held for obstructing police, assaulting home guard

Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Film director Mani Shankar's son was on Wednesday arrested in connection with a case booked against him for allegedly obstructing police officials while performing their duty and assaulting a home guard here, police said.

The incident happened on March 1 when the director's son, Prem Shankar (40), was driving an electric vehicle which got stuck near a junction on Road No 2, under Banjara Hills Police Station limits, after the car's battery drained out.

According to police, as the car stopped on the main road causing traffic congestion, a woman constable and a home guard went to the scene and tried to move the vehicle, but Shankar did not allow them to do so and pushed aside the home guard.

"The constable and the home guard requested Shankar to come out of the car to enable them to shift the car, but he refused to come out and pushed the home guard," a police official said.

Police later got him outside the car and the vehicle was shifted from the road even as he managed to escape, police said.

A case was registered against Shankar under relevant sections of BNS and he was arrested on Wednesday, police added. PTI VVK VVK KH