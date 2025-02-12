North East India Film Festival begins in Imphal

Imphal: The second North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) 2025 Manipur was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest and chairman of Loktak Development Authority (LDA) M. Asnikumar Singh said films have always been a mirror to reflect the actual image of society and that the industry can generate a number of employments besides promoting cultural heritage.

"Manipuri film industry is deeply rooted in our heritage and ethos, as it not only entertains but also highlights the challenges," he added.

"Films could be a medium to express the rich culture and folklores of the state. Manipur, with its rich and storied cinematic tradition, has long been a torchbearer of cultural expression in the Northeast and beyond," Singh added.

The festival will be continue till February 16.