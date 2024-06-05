Film fraternity congratulates Suresh Gopi on winning Thrissur LS seat

Kochi, Jun 5 (PTI) Congratulatory messages poured in on social media from the film fraternity for actor-politician Suresh Gopi who achieved a historic victory for the BJP in Kerala by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

Many Malayalam filmstars, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, congratulated Gopi on 'X'.

"Hearty Congrats Dear Suresh on your victory," Mammootty said in his post.

"Congratulations dear Suresh," Mohanlal said on 'X'.

Comedian Tini Tom greeted Gopi at the Nedumbassery international airport here with a saffron coloured shawl and gave him a hug.

"Congratulations Suresh etta," Unni Mukundan said in a Facebook post.

Film producer Antony Perumbavoor also greeted Gopi.

"Congratulations on your victory, dear Suresh chetta!" he said in a Facebook post.

Actress Shwetha Menon and producer Listin Stephen were also among those who congratulated Gopi.

Gopi defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar in an exciting fight. While Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, Sunilkumar had to make do with 3,37,652 votes, according to the EC figures.

Congress's senior leader K Muraleedharan settled in the third position with 3,28,124 votes, it said.

The result came as a rude shock for the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF, which even till the last minute rubbished the various exit polls that predicted victory for Gopi and the chances of the lotus blooming in the state. PTI HMP KH