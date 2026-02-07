Film 'Godaan' made tax free in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Feb 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that the film 'Godaan', based on farming traditions, rural life and the importance of cattle, would be exempted from tax in the state.

The film was released in theatres across the country on February 6.

The chief minister said that the cow is not only a matter of religion and faith, but also an integral part of Indian culture, society and the rural economy.

He said that the state government is continuously working towards cattle conservation, under which cow shelters are being promoted for the better care of stray and abandoned cattle, while cattle rearers and livestock farmers are being benefited through various government schemes to increase their income and strengthen the rural economy.

Dhami said that films like 'Godaan' develop positive thinking and sensitivity in society, and such films should be encouraged.

He said that the state government will continue to encourage films and creative endeavours based on social, cultural and public interest issues in the future as well. PTI DPT APL