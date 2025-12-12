Film industry backs survivor, calls for appeal in actress assault case

Kochi, Dec 12 (PTI) The film fraternity extended support to the survivor in the 2017 actress assault case and demanded that the government file an appeal against the sessions court’s judgment, which sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday.

Shweta Menon, president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), said the survivor is an example for women in the film industry.

“My personal opinion is that an appeal has to be filed in the case. I believe the victim also wants it,” she told reporters.

Menon added that AMMA stands firmly with the survivor.

“Rather, all Malayalis are with her,” she said.

When asked about reinstating the AMMA membership of actor Dileep, who was acquitted in the case, Menon said no such discussion has taken place.

“He is not in AMMA now, and no such request has been received so far,” she said.

Film director Kamal told media that he expected the prime accused to receive life imprisonment.

“My personal opinion is that a lesser sentence was given. I don’t know whether the gravity of the offence was fully considered by the judge,” he said.

According to Kamal, the survivor has not received justice through the verdict.

“Until the survivor herself feels justice has been delivered, we have to accept that justice is not complete,” he added.

Actor Prem Kumar said the alleged conspiracy in the case needs to be re-examined.

“In the beginning, Manju Warrier said there was a conspiracy. The prosecution also found evidence of conspiracy. The first accused revealed that it was a hired crime. The survivor and Dileep, too, spoke about a conspiracy,” he said.

He added that the conspiracy must be investigated further and the truth revealed.

“Those who conspired should be punished. Only then can society regain trust,” he said.

MLA Uma Thomas said the survivor did not get justice from the verdict.

“When the case is considered a sensational one, the judgment should have sent a strong message to society. But here, the minimum punishment for gang rape has been awarded,” she said.

Thomas added that she expected at least life imprisonment for the convicted persons. PTI TBA TBA ROH