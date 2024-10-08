Film industry can make more efforts towards women-led development: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said more efforts could be made to foster women-led development in the Indian film industry.

At a ceremony to present the 70th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan, she said Indian cinema is the world's largest film industry as it produces movies in "several languages and regions".

"Indian cinema is the largest film industry in the world, with films being produced in multiple languages ​​and across all regions of the country. At the same time, it is also the most diverse art field," Murmu said after presenting the awards.

The president noted that out of the 85 people who received National Film Awards, only 15 were women.

"The total number of award winners today is more than 85, but the number of women award winners is only 15. I attend many convocation functions of educational institutions. In most higher-education institutions, the number of girl students receiving awards exceeds that of male students.

"Similar changes should happen in employment and industry also. More efforts can be made by the film industry towards women-led development," she said.

Murmu said films and social media are a great tool to bring a change in society.

"The impact these mediums have on creating awareness among people is not possible through any other medium," she added.

The president also congratulated veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema, at the ceremony.

Murmu, who is India's first tribal and second woman president of the country, recalled reading Odia short story "Shikaar" by Bhagbati Charan Panigrahi in school. The story was adapted for the screen by legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen in his 1976 movie "Mrigayaa", featuring Chakraborty as a young tribal called Ghinua.

The actor also won his first National Film Award for the movie, which marked his acting debut.

"Mithun Chakraborty ji, in his very first film 'Mrigayaa', brought that unique character alive and was honoured with the National Award for best actor. Till now, during his artistic journey of almost five decades, Mithun has played serious characters on screen as well as brought his unique energy to many ordinary stories. The scope of his popularity extends to other countries," she added.

The president lamented that meaningful films often don't find audiences and aren't promoted properly.

"Not only do trade journals write about films that cost and earn crores of rupees, newspapers also give more importance to the reviews and reports of those films. Spending on film promotion is considered an important part for the success of a film.

"In such a situation, economic power seems to control an important medium like films. Makers of many award-winning films today do not have the kind of financial muscle that propels big-budget films forward," she said.

Murmu said citizens of the society, social organisations as well as central and state governments should make efforts to increase the reach of meaningful cinema. PTI RB RB RDS RDS