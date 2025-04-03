Film industry must be women-friendly: Kerala Minister Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 3 (PTI) The film industry should be a safe and women-friendly space, and it is the responsibility of the producer to ensure women's security in the workplace, Minister Veena George said here on Thursday.

"More women should step forward, both in front of and behind the camera. When a film is made, it is essential to ensure a safe working environment for everyone involved in the industry, in light of the provisions of the POSH Act 2013 and the recommendations of the Justice Hema Committee report," she said.

The State Health, Women, and Child Development Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a training programme organised by the Women and Child Development Department, in collaboration with Gender Park, to raise awareness about the POSH Act (Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act) among those working in the film industry.

She said a training module has been organised to implement the existing provisions of the POSH Act effectively.

"The producer is considered the employer, making it their responsibility to form Internal Committees and ensure women's safety in the workplace. The participation of various organisations indicates that the film industry is positively embracing this initiative," George said.

The Minister also said that this would be one of the most effective training programmes aimed at making the Malayalam film industry more women-friendly.

She said the government places great importance on ensuring the safety of women in workplaces.

"No one should subject women to abuse—whether through words, gestures, or actions. Women are present in large numbers across various workplaces. Statistics show that in the organised sector, especially in government jobs, women make up the majority," George said.

In the state Secretariat, around 65 per cent to 70 per cent of employees are women.

The healthcare sector also has the highest number of female workers, she added.

In the education sector, whether in arts and science colleges or professional colleges, the reality is that 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the students are women, George said.

The event was presided over by Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan.

Women and Child Development Department Principal Secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph delivered the welcome address, while Director Haritha V Kumar expressed vote of thanks.

Special Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Dr Adeela Abdullah, presented the topic.

Cultural Department Director Dr Divya S Iyer, Labour Commissioner Safna Nasarudeen, Film Academy Chairman Premkumar, and resource person Advocate Parvathy Menon spoke on the occasion.

Around 60 members of the film industry participated in the programme.