Film on Feb 2020 riots to have theatrical release only post CBFC nod, Delhi HC told

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The makers of a film reportedly based on northeast Delhi riots of 2020 on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that they would release it in theatres only after receiving the Central Board of Film Certification's nod.

Justice Sachin Datta heard the counsel for petitioners, the Centre, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), producers and director of the movie and the Election Commission of India in the matter and said he would consider the plea and pass an appropriate judgment.

The makers' response came on three petitions, including the one filed by student activist Sharjeel Imam, sought to shelve the film on various grounds.

The court did not pass any order on the interim prayer of some of the petitioners seeking to pause the film's release during the pendency of the pleas.

The judge watched the trailer of the film in his chamber.

The counsel for the film's producers submitted they had applied to the CBFC for its certification. He said the movie -- scheduled for a release on February 2, three days before Delhi assembly elections -- wouldn't be screened for public viewing till they got the certificate.

Imam, facing prosecution in a February 2020 riots case, claimed the posters and the promotional videos, including the teasers and trailers, intended to create a false narrative of a larger conspiracy behind the riots which took place in northeast Delhi and the events surrounding the incident.

Aside from Imam, five other persons filed a separate petition seeking to postpone the release of the film till the criminal cases allegedly involving some of them were decided.

Another person, Umang, an independent candidate contesting the Delhi Assembly elections, has also filed a petition to stay the release of the movie till polls were over.

The five petitioners, represented by advocates Mehmood Pracha and Jatin Bhatt, said the trailer of the movie "2020 Delhi" was intended to present a distorted, erroneous, and false narrative of the events surrounding the riots.

Pracha said the trailer claimed the film was inspired by true events of the 2020 riots and even the trailer required certification by CBFC as it was a part of the movie.

Imam's counsel said the movie's trailer made a reference to his client which was prejudicial to him and jeopardised his pending case.

The lawyer said the trailer started with a speech of man, portrayed as Imam, and the words uttered were identical to those attributed to Imam in the chargesheet in the riots' case pending before the trial court.

"They have not tried to hide my identity at all. The comments are duplicate of what is in the chargesheet and even the way he is dressed. There is no way to even camouflage the identity," argued the counsel.

He said charges were yet to be framed in the larger conspiracy case which was at a crucial stage of arguments on charge pending before a Delhi court.

Imam's plea claimed the creators of the film intentionally and deliberately thwarted the legal processes, ignored the constitutional framework and purposefully misrepresented the account of the alleged events that took place in Delhi during February 2020.

"Such a heavily biased narrative, as showcased in the trailer of the film, has the potential to prejudice not just the bail application of the petitioner that is pending before this court but the sessions trial which is yet to commence before the special court," said his plea.

The plea further said the trailer featured a representation of the petitioner, showcased as the film's main character which could adversely affect his right to reputation and right to life with dignity It said no disclaimers or caveats were issued by the filmmakers saying charges were yet to be framed or the matter was pending in the court.

Imam's bail plea is pending in the Delhi High Court.

The counsel for the film director Devendra Malviya and producers Nandkishor Malviya, Ashu Malviya and Amit Malviya, said the trailer carried a disclaimer that it was a work of fiction inspired by true events and certain incidents reported in the public domain.

The disclaimer, said the filmmakers, took cinematic liberty for dramatisation and did not claim accuracy or factuality of the events.

However, on court's suggestion, the producers agreed to modify it further.

The Centre's counsel raised objection over the maintainability of the petitions and said a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution would come in if the government acted in contravention of law which was not the case at hand.

He further said the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dealt with a petition concerning the same movie and the plea was disposed of as premature.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 leaving at least 53 people dead and several injured. PTI SKV SJK AMK