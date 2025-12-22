Film on Sathya Sai Baba launched by Durga Stalin

Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's wife Durga Stalin launched a film on revered spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba on Monday.

The film, called 'Anantha', was produced under the banner 'Inner View’, and will be available for streaming from January 2026 at Jio Hotstar, said veteran filmmaker Suresh Krissna, who has helmed the project.

Suresh Krissna is known for directing blockbusters such as 'Annamalai' and 'Baasha'.

'Anantha', featuring an ensemble of artistes, including Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini, Y G Mahendran and Thalaivasal Vijay, is created as part of the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba.

“We are delighted to share a glimpse of our forthcoming feature film that brings together five extraordinary stories, five lives touched by the infinite grace of the Divine,” said Krissna, introducing the film to the audience.

The film, which weaves a cinematic hymn to faith, love, and surrender, is set to music by Deva.

Speaking at the launch event, R J Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, said the songs in 'Anantha' carry the ethos of devotion. PTI JR JR ROH