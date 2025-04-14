Film production firm chairman booked for raping colleague

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) The chairman of a film production company has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a colleague several times over the past couple of years, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The 28-year-old woman complainant, who is a director in the firm, said the accused sexually exploited her in the guise of professional meetings and also threatened her with gangrape, the Amboli police official said.

"As per her complaint, he was angry after getting to know that she planned to get married. She approached the Ministry of Home Affairs as well with her complaint," he said.

She approached Amboli police station last month, and an FIR was registered on Sunday against the film production company chairman following a probe, he added.

The man has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (rape), 72 (2) (sexual harassment), 79 (insult to modesty of woman), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), among others, but is yet to be arrested, the official said. PTI ZA BNM