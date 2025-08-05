Film shootings come to halt in Hyderabad due to workers strike

Hyderabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Most of the film shootings in Hyderabad came to a halt with workers demanding a 30 per cent wage hike.

The representatives of the workers on Tuesday met labour department officials regarding their demands.

Alexander, a leader of the workers, told PTI Videos that the hike is not 30 per cent at once, but 10 per cent annually, which is due this year. However, the hike has not been effected since the last four months, he alleged.

Damodar Prasad, Secretary of Telugu Film Chamber, told PTI that the workers "unilaterally" decided two days ago to work only for producers, who pay them the increased wages though talks are on going with the involvement of the labour department.

He observed that the Telugu film industry already pays higher wages to union workers than other state film industries.

The stance of the producers is that talks would continue if the workers "unconditionally" resume work, he said.

Efforts were on to end the stalemate, he said, expressing confidence that the issue would be resolved soon.

Producer C Kalyan told reporters that several film producers met superstar Chiranjeevi, who suggested that the issue be resolved harmoniously in another two-three days. PTI SJR SJR KH