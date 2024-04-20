Filmmaker Joshiy's house in Kochi burgled

Kochi, Apr 20 (PTI) The residence of popular movie director Joshiy, at Panampilly nagar here was burgled last night, police said on Saturday.Police said that CCTV visuals showed a lone thief breaking into the house at around 1:30 AM.

As per preliminary reports, gold ornaments and diamonds worth around Rs one crore were stolen, police said.

"The CCTV visuals show that the thief broke into the house through the kitchen door," a police officer told PTI.

Police said the director and some of his family members were at home when the unidentified person broke into the house and took the jewelry from an almirah on the second floor.

The CCTV visuals are being examined, police said.

Meanwhile, TV channels showed the visuals of a man wearing a cap attempting to enter the house.

The investigation is on, police added. PTI RRT RRT SDP