Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife arrested in Rs 30-cr fraud case

Udaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Police here brought Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt to the city late Monday night after arresting them in a Rs 30-crore fraud case.

The couple has been kept at the Old Women's Police Station in Chitrakoot Nagar and will be produced in court on Tuesday.

DSP Chhagan Rajpurohit said a police team had been stationed in Mumbai for the past four days, keeping discreet surveillance on Bhatt's movements.

The operation was carried out with the involvement of the Mumbai Police to maintain secrecy, he said.

On November 18, police arrested Bhatt's co-producer, Mahboob Ansari, and vendor Sandeep Vishwanath Tribhuvan from Mumbai. Both are currently in jail.

With the couple's arrest, four people have been sent behind the bars so far in the case.