Filmmakers from Mauritius, other countries express interest in shooting movies in Bihar: Dy CM

Patna, Nov 20 (PTI) Several international filmmakers, including those from Mauritius, have expressed interest in shooting films in Bihar or making movies about the state, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, Sinha, who is set to inaugurate the Bihar Pavilion at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, said, "Bihar’s participation in the International Film Festival will boost the filmmaking industry in the state." The Bihar Film Promotion Policy, recently approved and notified by the state government, will encourage investment, create employment, promote tourism, and help change perceptions about the state, he added.

"Several international filmmakers, including those from Mauritius, have shown interest in shooting films in Bihar or making films about the state. Some have already begun working on their projects after receiving the necessary approvals from the authorities," he said.

Sinha emphasised the role of films in cultural preservation and public awareness, adding, "We have the talent to showcase Bihar’s heritage to the world. Bihar has enormous potential for filmmaking. The state’s glorious past in art and culture, along with its natural cinematic treasures, are enough to attract filmmakers. We invite filmmakers to come and explore." The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Art, Culture, and Youth Department, further mentioned that the state government is actively inviting stakeholders from the film industry to explore Bihar at IFFI 2024.

"Officials from the Bihar team at IFFI will inform filmmakers about the efforts and measures being taken by the state government to promote the film industry in Bihar, offering full institutional support and a complete ecosystem for filmmakers," he said.

Popular actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, who is also part of the Bihar delegation at IFFI 2024, told PTI, "Bihar has not been fully explored as a film production destination. I am confident that with the new film policy, the state, its artistes, and its folk culture will gain proper exposure. The state government has already developed state-of-the-art, shooting-friendly infrastructure for this purpose." Kishan, known for his work in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films, added, "Bihar has changed. I’ve heard that several international filmmakers, including those from Mauritius, have expressed interest in shooting films in Bihar or making films about the state. This is a great achievement for the state government and demonstrates that filmmakers are eager to work in Bihar." Kishan expressed happiness that his film 'Laapataa Ladies', in which he played the role of a police officer, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars. PTI PKD MNB