Films must reflect social realities: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called upon filmmakers to ensure that cinema goes beyond mere entertainment and becomes a medium to correct social inequalities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha here.

"There is inequality in society. Women, backward classes, farmers and Dalit communities continue to face discrimination. When cinema works towards instilling confidence and driving change among these communities, the true purpose and spirit of the medium is fulfilled," he said.

The chief minister assured that the state government is always ready to support filmmakers who create socially relevant cinema and reiterated its commitment to the overall development of the film industry by extending all necessary assistance.

Recalling the contributions of Rajkumar, he said the legendary actor's films reflected strong social responsibility.

According to him, international film festivals should help people understand the lifestyles, cultures and values of other societies and nations, and inspire social transformation.

"We are, first and foremost, human beings. By treating everyone with love and respect, we must work towards building an egalitarian society. Cinema should play a key role in this," he said.

The chief minister said that understanding human relationships and social practices that promote equality in other countries would also help strengthen social harmony.

He also praised actor Prakash Raj, the festival's ambassador who was present at the event, for not confining himself to cinema alone but being at the forefront of social movements.

"He (Prakash Raj) has consistently stood for the oppressed, farmers, Dalits, backward classes and the values enshrined in the Constitution. His social commitment is commendable," Siddaramaiah said.

The inaugural programme also featured a "World Music Celebration" led by violinist Jyotsna Srikanth, followed by the formal event.

At the film festival, actor Raj said international film and literature festivals are platforms for sharing life experiences and humanity.

He also expressed concern over political interference in cultural platforms and urged the state government to oppose restrictions imposed by the central government on the screening of films from certain countries.

Supporting Palestinian cinema, he recited a poem and urged the government to resist politicisation of cultural exchange programmes.

Actor Rukmini Vasanth of Kantara fame who was one among the special guests at the event, said it was a privilege for a young actor like her to be invited to such a large-scale event.

"Bengaluru is a hub of all art forms. Cinema is a medium that brings together all arts. This platform enables learning through films from across the world, especially through exchanges among technicians and cinema lovers," she said.

According to officials, the Netherlands film Fort Baggage was screened as the opening movie.

This year's festival is being held with the theme "Women's Sensibility, the Voice of Equality," inspired by a famous line from prominent late Kannada poet G S Shivarudrappa.

The festival, to be held till February 6, will showcase around 225 films from 65 countries across multiple sections, including Asian Cinema Competition, Indian and Kannada cinema competitions, contemporary world cinema and retrospectives, they said.

Screenings will take place at Cinepolis at Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar, Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari and the Karnataka Film Artists' Association premises, officials added. PTI AMP SA