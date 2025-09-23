'Filmy Ram Lila' gets grand start in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) The grand 'Filmy Ram Lila' of Ayodhya was inaugurated at Ramkatha Park on Monday.

Staged on a magnificent 120-foot platform with advanced 3D technology, the performance opened with the dramatic episode of Narada's infatuation, leaving the audience spellbound.

The Ram Lila will continue till October 2, when the towering 240-foot effigy of Ravana, along with 190-foot effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, will be burned, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Founder president Subhash Malik said that a team of 60 artisans from four states crafted the massive effigies, blending technology with traditional artistry.

This cinematic edition of Ram Lila was first introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and gained recognition each year for its scale and innovation.

Adding to its appeal is the participation of prominent film personalities. Bindu Dara Singh portrays Lord Shiva, MP Manoj Tiwari as Bali, Puneet Issar as Parashuram and Ravi Kishan as Kewat, giving the Ram Lila a distinctive mix of devotion and cinematic charm.

This year, Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma will play Goddess Sita, while actor Rahul Bhuchar will enact the role of Lord Ram and veteran Vijay Saxena will portray Ravana.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Malik emphasised that Ram Lila is not merely a religious celebration, but also a powerful medium to pass on Indian culture and values to the younger generation, while simultaneously boosting tourism in Ayodhya.

"Each evening, thousands of visitors gather at Ramkatha Park, while the event is broadcast live across multiple platforms. Last year alone, 470 million people watched it on television and online, and this year's telecast will run daily from 7 pm to 10 pm," he said.