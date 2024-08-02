Fin Min needs to come clean on Budget for PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan: Cong

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Congress on Friday alleged that "poor policy-making and unfunded budget commitments" are the hallmark of the Modi government, as it asked the Finance Ministry to come clean on the Budget for the PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan.

The opposition party also called on the government to conduct wide consultation on the implementation process of the scheme.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which claimed that Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new scheme -- the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan -- for improving the tribal communities' socio-economic condition. However, she did not mention the budgetary allocation for the scheme.

"The PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, the scheme the finance minister announced in the Union Budget without a budgetary allocation, comes on the heels of the existing PM Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana announced in 2021. Of the Rs 2,828.58 crore approved under the old scheme in the first three years, Rs 1,805.90 crore is lying unspent," Ramesh said in a post on X.

More than 50 per cent of the villages covered under the scheme don’t have Village Development Plans (VDPs) that have been approved by the ministry – a key constraint to the scheme's implementation, he said.

"Poor policy-making and unfunded budget commitments are the hallmark of the non-biological PM's government," Ramesh said.

"The Finance Ministry needs to come clean on what the budget for the PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan is and conduct wide consultation on the implementation process," he said.