Final batch of machinery for passion fruit processing dispatched to Suriname: MEA

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The second and final batch of machinery for passion fruit processing has been dispatched to Suriname, under an initiative that seeks to strengthen the bilateral ties, the MEA said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal said, "Contributing towards the growth of Global South partners." "Under the SEEDS (Supply of Equipment for Efficient Development of SMES) initiative, the second a final batch of machinery for Passion Fruit Processing has been dispatched to Suriname," he said while sharing photos.

"Aimed at boosting Suriname's SME Industry and farmers' incomes, the project will strengthen India-Suriname bilateral ties," he added. PTI KND OZ OZ