Final countdown for 'non-resident MP' Bittu has begun: Warring

Ludhiana, May 27 (PTI) Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday said the people of Ludhiana will from June 4 make out the difference between a "non-resident MP" and a "permanent resident MP" once BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu gets defeated.

Ludhiana has an unbroken record of returning the Congress candidate to the Parliament in the last three consecutive elections and it will continue the trend this time also, he said.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Gill and Atam Nagar assembly segments here, Warring said, "The final countdown for Bittu as an MP and his masters in Delhi has started." Bittu is a three-time MP -- twice from Ludhiana and once from Anandpur Sahib on Congress tickets. He had quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

"On June 4, people of Ludhiana will have a permanent resident as their MP and not a non-resident one who always vanished with the wind the moment the results were declared," Warring said while describing Bittu as a "non-resident MP" of Ludhiana for his continued absence from the constituency.

He said there will be a new "people's government in Delhi" on June 4, which will take care of the common man and not a select few capitalists.

Warring promised to make up for the "lost ten years" that Bittu "squandered away".

He pointed out that Ludhiana has always stood by the Congress for the last 15 years as it has continuously elected the Congress MPs only.

Expressing confidence that his party will continue the victory march in 2024 also, he said with a Congress government at the Centre and a Congress MP in Ludhiana, the city will have a massive turnaround in terms of growth and overall development.

Warring recalled that Dr Manmohan Singh as the prime minister had provided a special grant for developing Ludhiana under the National Urban Renewal Mission.

He said the BJP "sabotaged" it and Bittu never bothered to follow it up as he took the support of the people of Ludhiana for granted.

Appealing to people to vote for the Congress in large numbers, he urged them to beware of the "BJP proxies" posing as the AAP, Akali and independent candidates.

"All of them know it pretty well that they may not even be able to save their security deposits, but they know it very well that they have to damage the Congress and help the BJP," he said.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. PTI CHS AS AS