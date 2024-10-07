Final draft report on UCC implementation prepared, to be submitted to CM soon

Dehradun, Oct 7 (PTI) The committee drafting the rules and regulations for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand on Monday readied its final report which will soon be submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, sources said.

The timely submission of the panel's final draft report on UCC to the chief minister will pave the way for its implementation within the deadline of November 9.

The recommendations of the committee include the creation of digital facilities for the registration of marriages and live-in relationships, documentation and correction of wills.

The panel has also recommended in the draft report that the deputy registrar or gram panchayat development officer should be the competent authority for marriage registrations.

The five-member draft committee chaired by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh put its stamp of approval on the final draft report for the implementation of UCC at the panel's last meeting held at the Bijapur state guest house here, a source privy to the development said.

The 500-page final draft report which was approved by the panel on Monday will now be printed and submitted within seven to 10 days to the chief minister, he said.

Chief Minister Dhami has already set November 9 -- the state's foundation day -- as the deadline for the implementation of UCC.

Uttarakhand will be the first state in the country's history to implement the UCC.