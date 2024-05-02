Final electoral roll has over 4.14 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday published the final electoral roll of the state in the run-up to the forthcoming polls, pegging the total number of voters over 4.14 crore, which rose by nearly six lakh from January 1.

Advertisment

In exact figures, the total number of voters in the southern state are 4,14,01,887, who include 2.02 crore male voters, 2.1 crore female voters, 3,421 third gender voters and 68,185 service electors.

"Voter list has been finalised and frozen. On the day of freezing the list, April 25, including all categories of voters, service voters, male, female and third gender voters, there are 4,14,01,887 voters," said Meena, addressing a press conference at the secretariat here.

The CEO noted that the electoral rolls witnessed an increase by 5,94,631 voters between January 1, 2024 and April 1. The voter list was updated until the last day of receiving the nominations, April 25.

Advertisment

Meena called on the electorate to check their names and polling stations at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ and on the voter helpline app.

Though more than 7.2 lakh voters are eligible for home voting under the categories of voters above 85 years of age and specially-abled, Meena said only 28,591 such voters availed this facility.

Further, he said that the number of polling stations rose from 46,165 to 46,389, after factoring in the requirement of 224 auxiliary polling stations which were supplemented to regular polling stations where the upper limit of 1,500 electors has been breached.

Advertisment

The highest number of auxiliary polling stations (50) have been added in Visakhapatnam district.

Meanwhile, the CEO noted that 12,438 polling stations out of the total have been identified as critical while webcasting has been proposed for 29,897 or 64 percent of the polling stations.

Until Thursday, as part of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Meena observed that two deaths, 156 injuries and 13.4 lakh properties were involved in cases of electoral violence.

Advertisment

Besides binding over 72,416 persons, the Election Commission has also registered 9,337 seizure FIRs and 864 FIRs related to enforcement such as loudspeaker violations, irregular meetings and others.

Likewise, the poll body seized liquor, cash, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other inducements worth Rs 204 crore from March 16 to May 2.

Further, Meena observed that safety measures would be put in place at polling stations prone to heat waves, such as setting up tents, canopies, umbrellas and shade structures, along with providing chairs.

Advertisment

Likewise, cooling devices such as fans will be arranged at necessary polling stations for maintaining comfortable temperature for voters and polling personnel, including drinking water facilities at all the polling stations.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

PTI STH SDP