Final electoral roll of Nuapada assembly segment to be published on Oct 9: CEO

Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 (PTI) Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R S Gopalan on Tuesday said that the final publication of electoral roll of the Nuapada assembly constituency will be done on October 9, much ahead of the upcoming by-poll in the segment.

The by-poll in Nuapada assembly segment is necessitated due to the untimely demise of its MLA Rajenda Dholakia last week.

"The final publication of the Electoral Roll in respect of Nuapada Assembly constituency will be done on 09.10.2025," Gopalan said, adding that presently the number of electors is 2,48,256.

The CEO said that as per the draft electoral roll effective from July 1, 2025, the number of women voters is more than the male voters in Nuapada. Of the 2,48,256 electors, 1,26,132 are female, while the number of male voters is 1,22,103. Third Gender 21, senior citizen 2007, young elector 6,003 and the number of persons with disabilities is 400.

Gopalan said that ahead of the by-elections at Nupada, the final electoral roll is being prepared. The period of filing claims and objections has already started in Nuapada from Monday (15.09.2025), and the deadline has been fixed till September 29, 2025, for the purpose of revision.

While explaining on filing claims and objections, the CEO said that the applicant can voluntarily furnish his/her Aadhaar Number in Form-6 and Form-8.

"However, no application for inclusion of name in the electoral roll shall be denied and no entries in the electoral roll shall be deleted for inability of an individual to furnish or intimate Aadhaar Number," he said.

The CEO further said that, as per the instructions of the ECI, a total of 56 new polling stations have been created in Nuapada. Therefore, the number of polling stations in the segment has now increased to 358 from 302. Of the 358 polling stations, 35 are located in urban areas while the remaining 322 are in rural pockets.

The CEO on Monday met representatives of all political parties, during which the draft electoral roll was published and requested them to appoint booth-level agents.

"The DEOs and EROs (Electoral Registration Officers) have also been instructed to involve the district units of recognised political parties in all stages of revision," Gopalan said.

Official sources said that the political parties were informed regarding the ongoing special summary revision (SSR) for the upcoming by-election to the Nuapada assembly constituency. They were also told of the need for all parties to promptly appoint booth-level agents to make the revision process more effective and active at the grassroots level. PTI AAM AAM RG