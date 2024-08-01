Final publication of updated electoral rolls in Maharashtra on August 30

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) The final electoral rolls in Maharashtra, where assembly polls are due in October, will be published on August 30, said the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday.
The pre-revision activities related to updating voter list started on June 25 and will continue till August 5. These activities include house to house surveys for collection of data, making necessary changes and updating voter rolls, said an EC release.
Rearrangement of polling stations, ensuring good quality photographs of voters by replacing blurred/ poor ones, removal of discrepancies in electoral rolls and updating of control table were also among the activities undertaken by the poll panel, said the release.
The integrated draft rolls will be published on August 6 and the period for filing claims and objections has been set from August 6 to August 20.
The disposal of claims and objections, updating data base and printing supplements will be done by August 29 and the final publication of electoral rolls will take place on August 30, said the release.
Maharashtra, which has 288 assembly seats, is due for polls in October. PTI MR RSY