Final report on '40 per cent commission' scam to include more evidence: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) Amid reports that the Justice H N Nagamohan Das inquiry commission has reportedly not found any clinching evidence regarding the 40 per cent commission allegation during the previous BJP regime, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday clarified that only an interim report has been submitted and that the final report may contain more evidence.

The one-man inquiry commission, constituted under the retired High Court judge to investigate allegations of a ‘40 per cent commission’ in civil works carried out during the BJP's tenure in the state, had submitted a 20,000-page report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last month.

"They (the commission) might have submitted the report based on the evidence they have gathered so far, but they may need to collect more. We (Congress) had made the 40 per cent commission charge against the BJP government during the assembly election campaign," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The findings in the current report are based on the evidence available so far; the final report will incorporate any additional evidence they gather. This is only an interim report." The 40 per cent commission allegations pertain to works carried out between July 26, 2019, and March 31, 2023, when the BJP was in power in the state.

Though the commission has reportedly found several procedural lapses in the works undertaken during this period, there appears to be no conclusive evidence to prove that ministers, elected representatives, and officials sought 40 per cent of a tender’s cost as commission.

The ‘40 per cent commission’ allegation had rocked state politics and became a major poll plank for the Congress in its successful bid to wrest power from the BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The primary mandate of the panel was to investigate the "40 per cent commission" allegation made by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association in letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2021 and to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in August 2021, as well as in March and April 2022.

The association had claimed that contractors were required to pay a 25-30 per cent cut before starting civil works and an additional 5-6 per cent for post-work bill clearance.

They also alleged that a “package system” (bundling multiple projects together) favoured contractors from outside Karnataka.

Reacting to the Karnataka High Court's decision on Wednesday permitting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to proceed with the investigation into the MUDA alternative sites allotment case, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi B M are accused, Parameshwara said, "Ultimately, if the High Court has given permission to the ED, they will investigate it—let them do it." PTI KSU SSK ROH