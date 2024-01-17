Final report on Belagavi disrobing incident by month-end: K'taka govt tells HC

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) The state government on Wednesday informed the High Court of Karnataka that the police have completed their investigation into the incident where a woman was disrobed and beaten by villagers after her son eloped with a girl.

The final report would be submitted by the end of this month, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit were informed.

The bench is hearing on its own petition, which the court had taken cognizance of on December 12 based on news reports.

The incident took place in a village in Hukkeri taluk, where a woman was paraded naked, tied to a pole and beaten up by villagers.

On Wednesday, Additional Advocate General, Prathima Honnapura filed a memo stating the investigation has been completed.

The memo stated that the statements of all the witnesses and the accused had been recorded and the accused had been arrested. It further said that the forensic report is awaited and the final report would be submitted to the HC before the end of the month.

The memo listed the measures undertaken for the safety of the victim by the local police, KSRP and armed police.

It further stated that the compensation announced by the state government has been handed over to the victim.

The Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation had allotted 2 acres 3 guntas of land to the victim. But the victim sought land close to her village and therefore officials are on the search for alternate land, the memo said.

Recording these submissions, the bench adjourned the hearing.