Final stretch of 82-km Namo Bharat corridor, Meerut Metro likely to be inaugurated on Feb 22

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The remaining stretches of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi with Modipuram in Meerut, are expected to be inaugurated on February 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said requesting anonymity.

Alongside the Namo Bharat inauguration, the 23-km Meerut Metro with 13 stations will also be launched, the source said.

The remaining sections, a 5-km stretch in Delhi between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar, and a 21-km stretch from Meerut South to Modipuram, are now complete and slated for inauguration in February 22.

The 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor includes several prominent stations such as Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North and Meerut South, among others, which together form the backbone of the regional rapid transit system connecting key residential, commercial and industrial clusters along the alignment.

The NCRTC said that a 55-km stretch of the corridor with 11 stations is already operational, and the remaining sections are nearing completion.

It mentioned that the integrated corridor is expected to support mobility, spur socio-economic shifts and unlock new residential and commercial hubs across Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

The corporation highlighted that real estate activity has seen a noticeable rise along the Namo Bharat alignment, particularly in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Modinagar.

Values within a two-kilometre radius of stations have jumped 30–67 per cent in two years, with Meerut land rates rising from Rs 8,000–12,000 to Rs 12,000–20,000 per sq. yard.

A National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official told PTI that developers have begun responding to the growing demand by announcing new projects along the corridor.

The official said that Paras Buildtech has recently launched a 25-acre plotted development in Meerut offering around 220 premium plots, while Alpha Corp is developing its MeerutOne project in Modipuram.

Shalabh Goel, Managing Director, NCRTC, shared, "When the Namo Bharat project was conceptualised, one of the aims was to enable polycentric development in NCR. We are also harnessing the potential of TOD in the region to foster communities." Additionally, Pritam Mishra, Vice President of Sales, Paras Buildtech, said, "The Namo Bharat corridor has been a game-changer for Meerut's real estate landscape, elevating erstwhile peripheral zones into high-demand urban nodes." The first Namo Bharat corridor has already triggered double-digit appreciation in property values and heightened investor interest, the official said. The proposed second corridor is expected to expand this growth wave to newer geographies, leading to a broader socio-economic impact across the region.

The official added that with the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor set to become fully operational, attention is now shifting to the second Namo Bharat corridor, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB route.

It mentioned that the corridor will originate from Sarai Kale Khan and include a key station at Aerocity, strengthening regional and multimodal connectivity.

The NCRTC official highlighted that public transport projects have historically reshaped the economic and social fabric of cities. Improved access to hubs such as Aerocity is expected to enhance connectivity between Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, and improve the attractiveness of major business districts.

Alongside the Namo Bharat inauguration, the 23-km Meerut Metro with 13 stations will also be launched, the official told PTI.

He added that the Metro and Namo Bharat services will share the same infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity across Meerut and better integration with the regional rapid transit system.

One of the notable outcomes of the corridor has been the emergence of reverse migration, with professionals who earlier moved to Delhi and Noida reconsidering a return to Meerut due to improved connectivity, it stated.

He added that this trend is expected to further support housing demand, especially in the mid-income and premium segments. PTI SHB HIG HIG