Final voters list for Ghatsila assembly constituency released ahaed of by-poll

Jamshedpur, Sep 29 (PTI) Altogether 5171 new electors have been enrolled in the final voters' list released for the Ghatsila (Reserved) assembly seat that fell vacant following the death of JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August, an official said on Monday.

Following the release of the final voters’ list, the total number of electors in the Ghatsila assembly segment has become 2,55,823, including 1,30,921 women of whom 2,871 are new entrants.

The number of third gender voters remained unchanged at 3.

The by-election to the constituency is likely to be announced soon.

East Singhbhum District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi said that altogether 5,325 applications were received, and 5,171 of which were accepted.

Besides, 715 applications for deletion of names were accepted out of a total of 750.

Satyarthi said the publication of the final voters’ list for Ghatsila assembly constituency was made following the disposal of claims and objections under the special summary revision programme for the upcoming by-election.

The official appealed to the electorate to take part in the electoral process and cast their votes. PTI BS NN