Final voters list issued for Jan 15 Nashik civic polls

Nashik, Dec 15 (PTI) The Nashik Municipal Corporation on Monday released the final voters list of its 31 wards for polls to be held on January 15, an official said.

The NMC had released the draft voters list on November 20, he said.

"After scrutiny of objections and suggestions received regarding the draft voters list, the final voters list was released today. The final voters list is available at the Election department headquarters at NMC headquarters, concerned divisional offices and civic website," he said.

As per the final list, the total number of voters is 13,60,722, including 7,03,968 males and 6,56,675 females. The highest number of voters (53,274) is in ward number 30, while the lowest (33,798) is in ward number 22.

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has 122 seats. Votes will be counted on January 16. PTI COR BNM