Final-year medical student found hanging in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 4 (PTI) A 24-year-old student of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) was found hanging at his residence in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Wednesday.

The final-year student was found hanging in his room on Tuesday night and accordingly, the police were informed, a senior officer said.

The police found two hand-written notes, which his family members verified as that of the student, he said.

According to the police, the student, in the notes, claimed that he was suffering from acute depression and that no one was responsible for his death.

The hand-written notes will be examined, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is on, he added. PTI DG BDC