Finance Commission members witness ‘waste-to-wealth’ processing in Tirupati

Tirupati, April 17 (PTI) Members of the 16th Finance Commission visited the integrated solid waste management plant at Tukivakam, near Tirupati, on Thursday to observe how waste is converted into monetisable material.

The visit was part of their four-day tour of Andhra Pradesh.

Following detailed deliberations with the TDP-led government in Amaravati on Wednesday, the Commission arrived in the temple town and visited the waste management facility operated by the Tirupati Municipal Corporation.

"On Thursday morning, members of the Sixteenth Finance Commission visited the Tirupati Municipal Corporation’s integrated solid waste management plant at Tukivakam," said an official press release.

Ritvik Pandey, Annie George Matthew, K K Mishra, Abhay Menon, Aditya Pant, and others toured the facility, where various operations—including dry waste processing, solid waste management, and construction waste treatment—were explained to them by Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration, S Suresh Kumar, and other officials.

Officials briefed the Commission on how waste collected from Tirupati is segregated into wet and dry categories.

Wet waste is converted into compost and sold to farmers and parks, while processed plastic waste is sold to cement factories.

Similarly, waste collected from local markets and hotels is turned into biogas for commercial use, among other operations, according to the press release. PTI STH SSK ROH