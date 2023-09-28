Finance company employee 'threatens' Sikar MP over phone, FIR lodged

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Police here lodged a case after a finance company employee allegedly threatened and abused Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati over the phone claiming that the lawmaker is a guarantor for a loan that is not being repaid.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramavatar of Dadiya police station said the case has been registered under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 504 (deliberately insulting any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

The MP's assistant, Mahendra Kumar, had approached the police on Wednesday evening following which the case was registered on behalf of Saraswati.

According to the complaint, a woman who introduced herself as an employee of Gurugram-based Lakshmi Finance Company used abusive language over the phone for recovery of loan for which, she claimed, the MP is a guarantor and asked him to pay the dues.

The BJP MP said he is not anyone's guarantor and has not given any guarantee for a loan. "Action should be taken against the finance companies which commit fraud in this way," Saraswati said. PTI AG CK