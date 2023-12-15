Finance dept attempting to undermine Delhi Assembly's autonomy: Speaker Goel

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday alleged that attempts were being made to undermine the legislative body's financial and administrative autonomy by the finance department.

Chairing the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly, Goel said that he sent a note to the chief secretary on December 5, urging him to direct the departments concerned to abide by the law department's stand that administrative and financial matters of the House should be processed by the assembly secretary.

"The finance department is persistently trying to sideline the existence of the legislative assembly secretary and operate the assembly's functioning through the law secretary," he stated in the House.

The finance department indicated in its letter on March 22, 2023, that the functions of the legislative assembly secretary and the department head will be executed by the law secretary, he said.

However, the law department in a letter on December 1 stated that the files related to administrative and financial functions and proposals of the legislative assembly secretariat should not be sent to it and the existing system should be maintained, Goel said.

The law minister on March 28 directed that the finance department's letter be deemed null and void with immediate effect but its "regrettable" that it has not been withdrawn by the department, he added.

The speaker said that honouring the lieutenant governor's memorandum of 2009, the assembly secretariat was sending the files of financial and administrative matters to the law secretary for approval.

Goel said the 2009 memorandum specified the law secretary will be the head of the department for all law-justice and legislative matters.

It, however, has no mention that the administrative and financial matters of the assembly will also be dealt by the law department, he added.

The law department returned 45 files to the Delhi Assembly secretariat on December 4 with an instruction that it should function in accordance with its established practices. This has ensured that the responsibilities of the department head and the secretary of the legislative assembly continued as usual, Goel said.

The assembly secretary has been directed to continue functioning as the department head and administrative secretary of the Delhi Assembly, as has been done since 1993, he stated.

The chief secretary has been requested to direct all the departments concerned to abide by the law department's stand that the administrative and financial matters of the assembly should be processed by the assembly secretary and the matters related to legislation should be looked after by the law secretary, he added. PTI VIT AS AS