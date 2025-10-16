Finance manager of pvt firm loses Rs 5.2 cr after being promised high returns in share trading

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) A finance manager of a private company lost Rs 5.2 crore to cyber fraudsters in a share trading scam, a police official said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Andheri resident was added in a WhatsApp group related to share trading and investment by an unidentified person, the official said.

"He was promised high returns. The victim deposited money in several bank accounts. But he realised he had been cheated when he was unable to withdraw the amount shown in his virtual account. There was no response from the share trading company either," the official said.

The victim then approached South Region Cyber Police Station and a case was registered against unidentified persons, he added. PTI DC BNM