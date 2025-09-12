Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirupati, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple here.

She was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and later taken for darshan of the deity, according to a TTD press release.

“Sitharaman offered prayers at the Tirumala temple on Friday. She was received by TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on arrival and later taken for darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy,” the release said.

Following the darshan, priests bestowed Vedic blessings on the minister at Ranganayakula Mandapam. PTI STH SSK