Finance minister presented Modi govt’s last budget: Uddhav takes dig at BJP

Raigad, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Narendra Modi government’s “last” budget, said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, taking a swipe at the BJP-led Centre after the Union Budget was presented.

Addressing party workers in Raigad district, adjoining Mumbai, Thackeray stated that Sitharaman said that the budget would focus on four “castes”, namely the poor, women, youth and farmers.

Thackeray said the government has finally realised that the country has these four sets of people.

“The Modi government presented its last budget. Want to thank the finance minister because she did it with a very heavy heart and presented the last budget,” Thackeray said.

Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth straight budget, ahead of the Parliamentary elections.

Sitharaman presented a pre-election budget, which technically is a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget to meet the central government’s essential expenditure for the first four months of the new fiscal year that starts in April.

A new government elected after the April/May general elections will present the full Budget, likely in July. PTI PR NR