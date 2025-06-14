Finance Minister Sitharaman arrives in Leh for 4-day Ladakh tour

Leh, Jun 14 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Leh on Saturday for a four-day tour of Ladakh, an official said.

She is scheduled to interact with councillors of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh and the Ladakh administration. She will also inaugurate various developmental projects during her tour, he said.

Sitharaman will chair a credit outreach programme emphasising the vital role of credit in promoting financial inclusion and economic development in the region.

The official said the minister will visit Nyoma, Hanle, Rezangla and other places in the Changthang region and will take stock of the developmental work in the region.

On her arrival in Leh, the capital of the Union Territory of Ladakh, she was received at the Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport by Member of Parliament Haneefa Jan, and Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, among other senior administration and police officials, as well as BJP leaders. PTI TAS RHL