Financial aid extended to devotees injured in Sabarimala tractor accident: TDB

Sabarimala (Kerala), Dec 17 (PTI) The TDB said it has disbursed emergency financial assistance to Ayyappa devotees injured in a recent tractor accident at Sabarimala.

The aid was provided to devotees currently undergoing treatment at various medical colleges across the state.

An amount of Rs 25,000 each was granted to Lekavu Sunitha, a native of Andhra Pradesh, and Radhakrishnan of Pampadumpara in Idukki district, who are undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College, a statement issued by the Travancore Devaswom Board said on Wednesday.

Veeramani, a devotee from Tamil Nadu who is being treated at the Konni Medical College, was given Rs 10,000, it said.

In addition, five other devotees who sustained minor injuries in the accident were provided Rs 5,000 each as emergency financial assistance.

The TDB said the assistance was extended as part of its immediate support measures for devotees affected by accidents during the pilgrimage season.

A group of devotees was injured when a tractor rammed into pilgrims at Sabarimala on the evening of December 13. PTI LGK SSK