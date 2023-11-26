Financial assistance for schemes will be increased if BRS voted to power again, says CM KCR

Khanapur (Telangana), Nov 26 (PTI) Exuding confidence that the BRS will return to power in Telangana after the November 30 assembly polls, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said financial assistance under various schemes would be increased.

Addressing a rally here, he alleged that it was Congress which merged the then Hyderabad State with Andhra Pradesh without the consent of the people here and the move resulted in suffering for 58 years.

Rao, also known as KCR, asked people to compare the welfare measures of the Congress rule earlier with that of the 10-year BRS regime, and vote.

"Please compare the welfare during those (Congress) 50 years with that of BRS’ 10 years rule. In the Congress rule, the pension was just Rs 200 (per month). It was BRS which increased it to Rs 2,000. Now, we are going to increase it further to Rs 5,000 gradually," he said, adding that the financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers will be increased to Rs 16,000 gradually from the existing Rs 10,000.

"Today, Congress leaders are saying that KCR is wasting public money by giving the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Is it a wasteful expenditure?" he asked the public who replied saying "no".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party, if voted to power, will dump Rythu Bandhu in the Bay of Bengal, which may bring back the regime of middlemen, Rao opined.

"They (Congress) say they will replace Dharani (an Integrated Land Records Management System) with Bhu Mata. Is it Bhu Mata or Bhu Meta (land grabber)? he questioned.

He also alleged that the grand old openly said that they would provide free power for farmers for only three hours against 24 hours given by the BRS government.

Asserting that the BRS is going to come back to power, Rao said, "Congress is nothing except making noise." The BRS president said the state government has converted as many as 3,600 tandas (hamlets) into gram panchayats and empowered them.

He promised that the BRS government, if voted to power again, will give fine rice to all the white ration card holders as the state is now producing three crore tonne of paddy annually.

KCR said that Telangana is the only state that does not collect irrigation water charges from farmers and that it is also providing 24 hours of power free to peasants. PTI GDK KH