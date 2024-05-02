Financial assistance to kin in case of death of personnel during election duty: Haryana CEO

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Thursday said that financial assistance under ex-gratia would be provided to the families of polling or security personnel in case of death or permanent disability due to any event of violent incidents during the election duty.

"In the unfortunate events of violent incidents, bomb blasts, terrorist attacks or shootings leading to the death of personnel, the family will receive Rs 30 lakh," said Agarwal, according to an official statement.

"Similarly, for other reasons causing death during duty, Rs 15 lakh will be provided and in case of permanent disability of the employee due to attack by anti-social elements...in case of loss of eyesight or limbs, a financial assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh will be extended to the family member," he added.

Agarwal chaired a review meeting regarding the ex-gratia policy for the employees engaged in the election duty for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, where polling for all the 10 seats will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

"The assistance amount will be in addition to any compassion amount provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the state government or other employers," he said.

Agarwal said the responsibility of initiating the process of the ex-gratia funds will be of the district election officer and the superintendent of police and it will have to be started within ten days from the date of the incident of death, disability etc. of the employee.

The office of the chief electoral officer will have to ensure disposal of the related case within one month.

He said the election duty period will be considered from the date of the announcement of election dates to the date of the results, including both days.

Agarwal said the election duty involves rigorous activities carried out by various departments' officials and employees, including the operation of election machinery.

Those engaged in this undertake challenging tasks to ensure the independent and impartial conduct of the elections, risking their lives, he said. PTI SUN AS AS