Financial burden of reckless announcements achievements of Mahayuti govt in 100 days: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 1 (PTI) Financial stress due to rash announcements and more farmer suicides is what Maharashtra has achieved in the past 100 days of the Mahayuti government, Ambadas Danve, opposition leader in the legislative council, claimed on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader targeted the ruling alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared his government’s 100-day report card on social media.

After taking charge as the CM in December last year following Mahayuti’s impressive victory in the assembly elections, Fadnavis had set a 100-day programme for each department, setting ambitious targets.

A dozen of the 48 departments have scored a perfect 100, and 18 others have achieved more than 80 per cent of their targets in the given period, Fadnavis said on X in the morning.

While “careless” announcements by the government have increased the financial burden on the state, farmer suicides have “gone up by 65 this year compared to last year”, claimed Danve in a post on X.

These are the “achievements” of the new government in the past 100 days, he said.

He claimed that Maharashtra has got new words like “'Aaka', 'bada aaka'” (which became more prevalent after the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh), “bokya, khokya” after the new government took charge.

According to Danve, there have been drastic cuts in funds for student and farmer welfare schemes in the state.

Maharashtra also got loudmouthed ministers and saw farmers being deceived over loan waivers in these 100 days, he claimed. PTI AW NR