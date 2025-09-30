Financial capital tops in economic fraud cases among metro cities in 2023: NCRB data

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has topped the list of metropolitan cities in economic offences with 6,476 such cases registered in 2023, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showed.

However, as compared to the number of economic offences Mumbai reported in 2022, it saw a dip in such cases in 2023. While it reported 5,671 and 6,960 such cases in 2021 and 2022, respectively, this figure came down by 484 cases in 2023 as compared to its previous year, according to it.

Out of these cases, the police have filed chargesheets in 37.9 per cent cases, the report mentioned.

In the list metropolitan cities, Mumbai was followed by Hyderabad with 5,728 cases of economic offences registered, whereas Jaipur occupied the third spot with 5,304 such cases.

Maharashtra's graph in terms of the number of financial fraud cases saw an upward rise over the past few years with 19,803 such offences in 2023 as compared to 18,729 in 2022 and 15,550 in 2021, the NCRB report said.

Rajasthan was on the first spot with 27,675 financial fraud cases, whereas Telangana was at the second spot with 26,321. Maharashtra followed these two states at the third spot.

Among the total economic fraud cases registered in 2023, the police had filed chargesheets in 54.9 per cent cases, the data showed.

In terms of cyber crime cases, the state recorded 8,103 cases and was at the fourth spot.

Karnataka was at the first spot with 21,889 cases registered in the year 2023.

In metropolitan cities cyber crime cases, Mumbai had registered 4,131 cases in 2023 and remained on the third spot.

Bengaluru was on first spot with 17,631 cases registered during the year 2023, whereas Hyderabad was on second spot with 4,855 cases, the report mentioned. PTI DC NP