Financial condition of Karnataka worsened due to ''guarantee schemes'': Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday alleged that the financial condition of Karnataka has worsened due to the 'five guarantee' schemes being implemented by the Congress government.

He also claimed that there is no money to deal with the severe flood situation in six districts of north Karnataka, including Kalaburagi.

The JD(S) patriarch said he would visit Kalaburagi and neighbouring flood-hit regions within a week to assess the ground situation. Maharashtra's release of water from its dams has led to flooding in the Bhima and Krishna rivers. Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bidar and Yadgir are among the worst-affected districts.

Apart from crop loss, many houses have been damaged and there has been loss of human lives as well as livestock.

Gowda also said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek compensation for the flood-affected people.

"The financial condition of the state has worsened due to 'guarantees'. It’s not me who is saying this, but the Congress MLAs,” the former PM said at a press conference.

Pointing to disarray within the ruling party, the 92-year-old JD(S) supremo remarked, "They (Congress MLAs) say there is no money even to deal with such a severe flood situation".

The five pre-poll guarantees are Gruha Jyothi, offering 200 units of electricity free to every household; Gruha Lakshmi, providing Rs 2,000 to every woman head of a family; Anna Bhagya, assuring 10 kg rice to each member of a BPL family every month; Yuva Nidhi, promising Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders (aged 18-25) for two years; and Shakti, which allows women in Karnataka free travel on government-run non-luxury buses.

"More than 50 people have lost their lives, and there is a huge loss to livestock. Crops have been completely damaged. Roads, bridges and houses have been destroyed," Gowda said.

"I will visit Kalaburagi to see the ground reality. After visiting there, I will give my view about what the government has done," he said.

Pointing out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and reviewed the crop damage, Gowda appealed to district in-charge ministers and officials to visit the spot and understand the woes of people.

On the BJP-JD(S) coalition, Gowda clarified that the alliance would continue.

"There is no need to worry about the alliance. It will continue even for Panchayat and Assembly elections,” he said.

Emphasising his cordial ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gowda said, "My relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never change. Show me one instance where I have spoken ill of him in the last 10 years".

The former prime minister also said he has set a target of winning at least 50 to 60 seats in the upcoming Bengaluru Municipal Corporation elections, and would soon hold a meeting in this regard. PTI GMS GMS ADB