Financial services company's employee robbed of 30,000 Canadian dollars, accused arrested

Ludhiana, Jan 13 (PTI) Four men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a financial services company's employee of 30,000 Canadian dollars (around Rs 20 lakh), police said, adding that the entire looted amount was recovered.

Ludhiana police said the robbery took place near the Verka milk plant on January 5.

Rupinder Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana told mediapersons on Tuesday that the police arrested four members of a gang, while one accused is still on the run. He said that the accused allegedly targeted an employee of a financial company in Jagraon.

On January 5, when Ravi Kumar arrived in Ludhiana by bus, the accused allegedly intercepted him by posing as police officials. One of the accomplices acted as a gunman of the police officials to threaten the victim. The accused then snatched the bag containing Canadian dollars and fled in a white SUV.

After conducting investigations and raids, the police arrested four accused and recovered the entire looted amount along with the weapons used in the crime.

The arrested accused were identified as Sarbjit Singh, Harjit Singh, Sakttar Singh and Stifan Massih. The police said efforts are underway to arrest the other accused. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK