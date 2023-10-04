Financial services expert duped of Rs 2 crore, case registered against five

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) A 44-year-old financial services expert was allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 2 crore by five people who promised to get a criminal case against him quashed and help him obtain a liquor licence claiming that they knew influential people, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainant also alleged that the accused threatened him with a pistol if he demanded his money back.

The case came to light after the complainant approached the Matunga police station in Central Mumbai, the official said. The complainant had spent a few days with one of the accused in a quarantine centre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to complainant Eric Anklesaria, a Matunga resident, he was arrested by the Navi Mumbai police in December 2020 in connection with a criminal case.

He met one Ali Raza Shaikh (27) when the two were in a quarantine centre at Kharghar during the Coronavirus outbreak.

In September 2021, Shaikh called Anklesaria saying he could help quash the FIR against the latter, said the complaint.

On September 27, 2021, Anklesaria and his partners met Shaikh at a plush hotel in Vashi, where Shaikh introduced him to one Jay, alias Raju Manglani. Shaikh claimed that Mangalani had good contacts with people like ministers, lawyers and judges, said the official citing the complaint.

Manglani told the complainant that one Valmik Golher, who he claimed worked with a cabinet minister, would help in getting the criminal case quashed.

During a subsequent meeting with Golher, Manglani and Shaikh, a demand for Rs 37 lakh was allegedly made, said the official.

Later, the complainant was called to the Vidhan Bhavan where they introduced him to one more person, who demanded Rs 47 lakh, the official said.

The complainant told the police that he paid Rs 37 lakh to Shaikh on September 29, 2021. A few days later, the accused allegedly took cash of Rs 10 lakh from him. The accused promised that the case against the complainant would be quashed in 15 days.

During the first meeting between Anklesaria and Shaikh, the complainant’s partners had also said that they needed a liquor licence. Shaikh again got in touch with Anklesaria claiming that he had contacts in the Excise Department and could get the work done for Rs 3.5 crore.

The accused then extracted Rs 60 lakh over a period of time for the liquor licence. In all, they took Rs 1.98 crore, claimed the complainant.

However, neither the case was quashed nor did he get a liquor licence over the next two years, the complainant said.

He then filed a complaint with the Matunga police against Shaikh and four others on Tuesday night.

The police have registered a case against the five under Indian Penal Code sections, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), said the official, adding that a probe is underway. PTI DC NR