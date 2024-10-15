Find a way to complete unfinished hospitals, HC tells Delhi govt

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed its concern over the non-completion of certain upcoming state-run hospitals, saying urgent steps were required to ensure they were not dilapidated or "stuck in litigation" after money was spent on construction.

A bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora, observed that some projects were almost over 85 per cent complete and a further delay would only increase the expenditure.

"The minister (concerned) will have to find a way of completing the project. Huge money has been pumped in," the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government informed the court that a committee had already been constituted to deal with the issue.

The court further remarked that the projects were "haphazard" and incomplete at the moment.

The bench's remarks came on a suo motu case it initiated in 2017 over the alleged lack of critical care in government hospitals here.

In a status report filed in the case earlier, the Delhi government said it was undertaking the construction of 11 "greenfield" and 13 "brownfield" hospitals in the national capital.

The court had directed the AIIMS director to implement the recommendations of an expert committee under renowned physician Dr SK Sarin Committee with respect to reforms in critical care.

On Tuesday, the court reiterated that the city government and officials must ensure that the decisions taken by the AIIMS director in this regard were implemented.

The court remarked that a review meeting of the senior city officials, including the chief secretary, with the AIIMS director will be held on November 8 and posted the hearing on November 13.

The court, however, turned down the request of a senior counsel appearing for the Delhi government to permit the health minister to participate in the meeting.

The AIIMS director was tasked to consider the minister's concerns.

"We are working in accordance with a strict framework.. Let your suggestions be placed before the (AIIMS) director. Let him take it up," the bench said.

On September 2, the high court had observed that all was "not well" in the Delhi government's health department, which was witnessing a "bitter" fight among authorities.

The high court, therefore, directed the AIIMS director to take over the responsibility of implementing the recommendations of the Dr S K Sarin committee.

The committee had reportedly pointed out deficiencies in the health system, including vacant posts, shortage of critical faculty members, infrastructure, medical or surgical consumables, emergency operation theatres and trauma services besides the referral system.