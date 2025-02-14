Finding faults in PM's foreign visits has become Cong's habit: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit as "landmark" and slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on him, saying it has become a habit of Congress leaders to find fault in the prime minister's foreign visits.

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote, "PM Narendra Modi's impactful USA visit solidified India-US bonds like never before." "A landmark visit," he added, listing Modi's achievements during his US visit.

PM @narendramodi's impactful USA visit solidified #IndiaUS bonds like never before



✅Trade target set at $500B by 2030, addressing tariff issues

✅Defense talks included F-35s, jet engine tech

✅Immigration eased for students & professionals

✅Boosted tech & space collaboration… pic.twitter.com/HPUEqRqiVN — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) February 14, 2025

Party national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said US President Donald Trump's announcement about his administration's go-ahead to the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is a "very big diplomatic victory for India".

"Tahawwur Rana, the master mind of 26/11 terror attack, will be brought to india. He (PM Modi) convinced the US for this. This is a very big diplomatic victory for India," Hussain told PTI.

He also slammed Gandhi for accusing Modi of "covering up" the alleged corruption of businessman Gautam Adani, saying the Congress leader should keep in mind that Modi visited the US as the prime minister of the country and leader of its 140 crore people, not as a BJP leader.

"Finding faults with the prime minister's foreign visits has become a habit of the Congress," he said, responding to Gandhi's remarks.

Earlier, Gandhi said Modi maintains silence when questions are asked in the country and terms it a personal matter when asked abroad.

"If you ask questions in the country, there is silence. If you ask abroad, it is a personal matter! Even in America, Modi Ji covered up Adani Ji's corruption!" Gandhi charged in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress leader attacked Modi, apparently latching on to his reply to a media query on Adani in the US.

To a question on whether the issue relating to Adani figured in the talks, Modi at a joint media briefing with Trump in Washington said: "India is a democracy and our culture is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We consider the whole world as one family. I believe every Indian is mine." Modi further said such individual matters are not discussed in talks between two leaders.

"Two prominent leaders of two countries never discuss such individual issues," he said.