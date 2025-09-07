Finding key on ignition, mentally challenged man drives away Roadways bus in UP

Bijnor (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A mentally challenged man drove away a Roadways bus in the Afzalgarh area here on Saturday, after finding the key left on the ignition, a police official said.

Though the incident did not result in a major accident, it caused panic and some minor injuries to people, he said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Amit Kishore Srivastava, the driver of a bus travelling to Kaushambi had stepped out at the Kalagarh bus stand, leaving the key in the bus.

"During this time, a mentally challenged and intoxicated youth boarded the bus, started it, and drove it towards Afzalgarh. He drove the bus haphazardly before it got stuck in mud on the side of the road a few kilometers away," the official said.

Some individuals sustained minor injuries and a few vehicles were damaged during the incident. Police have registered a case against the bus driver for negligence and have taken the mentally challenged youth into custody, the ASP said. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK